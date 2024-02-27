GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Senior advocate killed in road accident

February 27, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A senior advocate was killed when a speeding motorcycle knocked him down while he was walking on Gandhi Bazaar Main Road in Basavanagudi on Monday.

K.T. Dakappa, 71, was walking towards his car to go home from office when the accident occurred. The accused identified as Aditya N. Murthy, 21, a student of a private college was over speeding on his bike, lost control and knocked down Mr. Dakappa before crashing the bike into a parked car.

The severely injured duo was rushed to a private hospital where Mr. Dakappa succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Tuesday. Mr. Dakappa was a native of Shivamogga and was a senior advocate practicing in the city for many years.

The accused had obtained the driving licence just 20 days ago. He was also severely injured and is being treated at a hospital. The Basavanagudi police have registered a case of causing death due to negligence and rash and negligent driving against Aditya and are probing the case further.

