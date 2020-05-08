Send us back, say migrant textile workers

Migrant people working in textile firms in the industrial area in Hassan have appealed to the district administration to send them to their native States. The workers, native of Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Assam, gathered in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Friday.

Speaking to mediapersons, the workers said they had been suffering for many days with no proper food and shelter. Neither the employers nor the district administration had bothered to fulfil their needs. Their health would deteriorate if they continued to stay put in the same condition for a few more days, they said. A few workers said they had sought the State’s help to reach their native place through Seva Sindhu, a mobile-based application. However, they did not get any response, prompting them to visit the DC’s office.

When The Hindu contacted Deputy Commissioner R. Girish, the officer said he was aware of the issue and had conveyed to them that help would be extended once their applications were cleared by the nodal officers of the respective States. “We will arrange buses for them once the nodal officers respond to their pleas. As per the norms, the officers of the receiving States have to clear these applications. Meanwhile, I have instructed the people concerned to provide them food and other essentials”, he said.