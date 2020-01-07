‘Send proposals for allocations before Jan. 10’

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Yadgir district in-charge Prabhu Chavan has directed officials of all government departments to submit fresh proposals for the 2020-21 budgetary allocations before January 10 after discussing issues with their taluk-level officers. Chairing a pre-budget meeting here, Mr. Chavan said that the district can get all the required infrastructure and witness development only if officials put in efforts in implementing projects. The district lacks development in various sectors, particularly health, education, industry, basic facilities, including drinking water and roads. Therefore, the officials concerned have to send fresh proposals, including identified works for public purpose, to get necessary grants in the budget for 2020-21, he added. He said that he would discuss with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa how to get works done once the Deputy Commissioner sends the proposals.

Responding to the Minister’s appeal, officials from various key departments explained the new proposals. Health officials said that ₹ 130 crore from the State’s share should be included in the allocation towards construction of a medical college and providing basic infrastructure, including hostels for boys and girls and residential quarters for doctors and other staff. The medical college will come up on 30 acres of land on the outskirts of Yadgir at a cost of ₹ 325 crore, including 60 % (₹ 195 crore) under the Union budget. The Union government has already released its share, the officials added.

MLA Venkatareddy Mudnal, Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane, Additional Deputy Commissioner Prakash Rajput, Assistant Commissioner of Yadgir Sub-division Shankargowda Somnal and ZP Deputy Secretary Mukkanna Karigar were present.