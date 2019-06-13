Send files through e-office system from July 1: HDK tells DCs

In a bid to bring transparency in administration and reduce use of paper, Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has directed deputy commissioners of districts and chief executive officers of zilla panchayats to implement the e-office system by July 1.

Addressing the second day of the conference of DCs and CEOs in Bengaluru to review implementation of various programmes, Mr. Kumaraswamy instructed the officers to send files from the districts to government only through e-office system. The system has already been implemented at the State secretariat.

Briefing officials about his village stay programmes to begin from June 21, he asked those at the helm of district administration to go ahead with their village visits to hear the grievances of people. He directed them to bring major issues and problems to his notice during his village stay programmes.

Mr. Kumaraswamy made it mandatory for district officials to furnish details to the government as well as his office whenever they take up projects worth over ₹25 crore. This was to ensure proper monitoring of implementation of major projects, he noted.

Loan clearance certificates at farmers’ doorsteps

Mr. Kumaraswamy directed Deputy Commissioners of districts to ensure that 18 lakh farmers, whose farm loans have been paid by the government so far, received the certificates at their doorsteps through village accountants.

He told them that distribution of certificates regarding loan clearance would commence in 10 days. He pointed out that the 18 lakh farmers, whose loans had been cleared, include borrowers from cooperative and commercial banks.