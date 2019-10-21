Seminar on Vivekananda’s philosophy

The Department of Philosophy, University of Mysore, has organised a seminar on ‘Spiritual Flow of Dharma, Culture and Patriotism in the thought of Swami Vivekananda’ at EMMRC auditorium here on October 23 and 24.

The Vivekananda Chair of the Department has supported the event.

Chairman S. Venkatesh and V.N. Seshagiri Rao, visiting professor, Vivekananda Chair, said the seminar has been organised in commemoration of the 156th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda and 125th anniversary of his Chicago address.

It is expected to evince interest in Swami Vivekananda’s approach to dharma (religion) in particular and society in general.

Academicians including G.N. Rechanna, G.S. Jayadeva Rao, M.V. Sridhara, K.B. Girijapathi, Y. Ananthanarayana and others from various parts of the State and from the neighbouring States are expected to attend he programme and share their thoughts.