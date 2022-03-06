Seminar on protection of women’s rights

To commemorate International Women’s Day, the Karnataka Rajya Mahila Dourjanya Virodhi Okkuta will organise a seminar on ‘Legal awareness for protection of women’s rights’ at Basavarajappa Appa Memorial Hall in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

Okkoota members Meenakshi Bali and H.S. Anupama addressing presspersons here on Sunday said that the farmer rights’ activist Puttiramma would inaugurate the seminar. Mariam Dhawale, General Secretary of Akhila Bharat Janawadi Mahila Sanghatane, will deliver the keynote address.

On Monday evening, the members of the Okkoota will demonstrate ‘Women in Black’ – a silent march to express their anger and condemn increasing atrocities against women.

‘Arivina Payana’ - a fortnight awareness programme, is held in rural parts of Kalaburagi between February 21 to March 6, aimed at creating awareness of women and child-related issues such as protection of girl children from sexual abuse and atrocities against women and children.

“The okkoota has visited more than 80 remote areas and tandas and 40 educational institutions and interacted with around 7,000 people and educated them regarding their rights during the fortnight awareness campaign,” Dr. Anupama said.