Seminar on product innovation and packaging technology held

December 15, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - MYSURU

A seminar on “Product, process, Innovation and Packaging Technology” was held in Mysuru on Sunday.

Additional Development Commissioner, Ministry of MSME, Central government, Ishita Ganguli Tripathy inaugurated the seminar organised jointly by MSME Development and Facilitation Centre, Bengaluru, KASSIA, and Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) at a private hotel in the City.

MCCI president K.B. Lingaraju said the main objective of the programme was to facilitate MSMEs situated in Tier 2 cities so that the sector can grow along with MSMEs in Bengaluru.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief general manager and regional head of SIDBI, Bengaluru, Satyaki Rastogi spoke about the various facilities available to the MSME sector and called upon them to make use of the opportunities and grow.

Around 200 MSMEs participated in the programme, said a press statement issued by MCCI.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.