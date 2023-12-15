ADVERTISEMENT

Seminar on product innovation and packaging technology held

December 15, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Additional Development Commissioner,Central government, Ishita Ganguli Tripathy (fifth from left) inaugurated an Outreach Programme on Financial Literacy for MSMEs held in Mysuru on Friday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

A seminar on “Product, process, Innovation and Packaging Technology” was held in Mysuru on Sunday.

Additional Development Commissioner, Ministry of MSME, Central government, Ishita Ganguli Tripathy inaugurated the seminar organised jointly by MSME Development and Facilitation Centre, Bengaluru, KASSIA, and Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) at a private hotel in the City.

MCCI president K.B. Lingaraju said the main objective of the programme was to facilitate MSMEs situated in Tier 2 cities so that the sector can grow along with MSMEs in Bengaluru.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief general manager and regional head of SIDBI, Bengaluru, Satyaki Rastogi spoke about the various facilities available to the MSME sector and called upon them to make use of the opportunities and grow.

Around 200 MSMEs participated in the programme, said a press statement issued by MCCI.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US