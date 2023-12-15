Seminar on product innovation and packaging technology held

December 15, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - MYSURU

A seminar on “Product, process, Innovation and Packaging Technology” was held in Mysuru on Sunday.

Additional Development Commissioner, Ministry of MSME, Central government, Ishita Ganguli Tripathy inaugurated the seminar organised jointly by MSME Development and Facilitation Centre, Bengaluru, KASSIA, and Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) at a private hotel in the City.

MCCI president K.B. Lingaraju said the main objective of the programme was to facilitate MSMEs situated in Tier 2 cities so that the sector can grow along with MSMEs in Bengaluru.

Chief general manager and regional head of SIDBI, Bengaluru, Satyaki Rastogi spoke about the various facilities available to the MSME sector and called upon them to make use of the opportunities and grow.

Around 200 MSMEs participated in the programme, said a press statement issued by MCCI.