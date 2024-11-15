Seminar on Praja Pratinidhi Sabha inaugurated  

The Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj S. Horatti said here on Friday that students should participate in the electoral process and take interest in polity which will strengthen democracy.

He was speaking after inaugurating a two-day seminar on ‘Historical Review’ of Mysore Praja Pratinidhi Sabha organised by JSS College of Arts, Commerce and Science in the city in association with Karnataka State Archives Department.

Mr. Horatti said the political system was confronted with a lot of challenges in the present times and the tendency to contest elections on the basis of money power and caste calculations should cease. If the present generation of youth actively involve themselves in politics then it can eradicate the scourge of caste and cash and help strengthen democracy, Mr. Horatti added.

He said the Praja Pratinidhi Sabha laid the foundation for the emergence of the Legislative Council and students should be aware of its history and growth.

Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami of Suttur Mutt said the erstwhile royal family of Mysore has an important role in the constitution of the Praja Pratinidhi Sabha which was a precursor to the Assembly and the Council.

Gavi Siddaiah, director, Mysuru Divisional office of the Department of Archives, said knowledge and study of history was imperative to understand the present and shape the future. Hence students should be historically aware and the seminar was one of the initiatives of the department to create awareness on the subject, he added.

