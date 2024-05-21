Seminar on performing arts and media begins at music varsity in Mysuru

The two-day seminar on ‘’Performing Arts and Media: Cultural Perspectives’’ which got underway at the Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University here on Tuesday, May 21, seeks to illuminate the complex interplay between art forms and diverse cultures.

The event is being held in association with Karnataka State Communication and Journalism Teachers’ Association and was inaugurated by music director Hamsalekha who briefly touched upon the trends in art and cultural developments. He said the art of the marginalised community and those in the lower strata of social hierarchy, should rise to the top in the cultural sphere and their voice should find a place and be reflected in the mass media while dwelling on the issue of power dynamics in society.

Prof. B.K. Ravi Vice-Chancellor, Koppal University in Koppal, said that all art and cultural forms were rooted in folk or native culture, and the greatest challenge before the media was to ensure that the original framework of the folk forms were not distorted when adapted to new forms.

He also referred to democratisation of mass media in its various facets including performance arts and said that till the advent of social media due to technological developments, the visibility in the mass media among the commoners was non-existent while among artists it was restricted to those who cleared the audition tests or were perceived to have a photogenic personality. The emergence of social media and technological developments has thrown open the floodgates of opportunity for performing artists, said Prof. Ravi. ‘’But with the opportunities also comes the responsibility to ensure that the original format of the art form rooted in folk, was not distorted and its spirit, not violated,’’ he added.

Prof. Nagesh V. Bettakote, Vice-Chancellor of the varsity, Prof. Gowri Vijayakumar of Brandeis University, U.S.A., and others were present. Prof. Bettakote said platforms like those provided by the seminar provide opportunities for exchanging ideas, understanding challenges and problems, and working towards solutions that empower the marginalised.

The organisers of the event said at the heart of the seminar lies a deep commitment to understanding cultural perspectives through the lens of performing arts and media.

The participants in the seminar will touch upon diverse issues like ethics and social responsibility, education and outreach besides, role of media on the evolution and dissemination of contemporary music genres and styles.

On the subject of dance and media, there will be an analysis of the representation and evolution of dance forms in various media formats including film, television, and online platforms. Other subjects include challenges to art, artistes and connoisseurs with respect to traditional methods and modern techniques.

The inauguration was preceded by a minute’s silence as a mark of respect to Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi and others who were killed in a helicopter crash following which the Government of India declared Tuesday as a day of mourning. All cultural events slated for evening was also cancelled.

