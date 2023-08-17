Seminar on Mahisha scheduled in first week of September 

August 17, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mahisha Dasara organisers have decided to hold a State-level seminar on Mahisha in the first week of September this year.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Thursday, former Mayor Purushotham, who is also a convenor of the Mahisha Dasara Organising Committee, said the Mahisha Dasara is scheduled to be organised on October 13 this year. “But, a month prior to the Mahisha Dasara celebrations, we will be holding a state-level seminar on Mahisha”, he said.

The seminar will discuss history of Mahisha, Mahisha Mandal and Mysuru. “We have invited articles on the subject before the seminar, which will be held in the first week of September”. The date and venue of the seminar will be announced later.

Papers on the Mahisha will be submitted by a number of scholars including Dr. Kalegowda Nagavara, Talkad Chikkarange Gowda, Prof. K.S. Bhagavan, and Mahesh Chandra Guru.

Mr. Purushotham said the organisers had already submitted a representation to Minister in charge of the Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa on holding the Mahisha Dasara this year. “He has given us a green signal” while making it clear that the Government will not come in the way of people’s right to religious freedom.

Mr. Purushotham said the organisers of Mahisha Dasara were not against the Dasara programmes in Mysuru. “We are neither against Dasara celebrations, Vijayadhashami procession, Chamundeshwari or any other deities”, he said while raising questions on the opposition to their celebration of Mahisha Dasara.

He said nobody can question their constitutional right to freedom of religious practice. Also, Mr. Purushotham said they were not celebrating Mahisha Dasara without studying Mahisha’s history. While lamenting that mythology commanded more respect than history, he called upon people opposing Mahisha Dasara to also attend the seminar and debate their point of view. “If we lose in history, we are ready to cancel Mahisha Dasara”, he challenged.

Prof. Mahesh Chandra Guru, retired Professor of Journalism and Mass Communication, University of Mysore, who is also one of the organisers of Mahisha Dasara, has urged the Government to constitute Mahisha Authority and a Centre for Studies on Mahisha.

Prof. Guru, who was also present at the press conference, said Authority and the Centre for Studies on Mahisha will help conduct research on Mahisha’s history, his contributions as well as achievements and chronicle the same for future generations.

Prof. K.S. Bhagavan, who was also present on the occasion, said Mahisha propagated Buddhism, which had been hailed personalities like Swami Vivekananda, nobel prize winning scientist Albert Einstein and philosopher Bertrand Russel.