Seminar on ‘Latest Technologies in Construction’ to be held on Nov. 4, 5

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU
October 30, 2022 21:11 IST

A technical seminar on the ‘Latest Technologies in Construction’ titled - Build Tech 22 - will be held at the auditorium of Mysuru Builders’ Charitable Trust (MBCT) on Akkamahadevi Road in Vishweshwara Nagar in Mysuru on November 4 and 5.

Organised by Builders’ Association of India (BAI) Mysuru, Build Tech-22 will be inaugurated on November 4 by R.K. Pandey, member (Projects), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), New Delhi, who will also deliver the key note address. BAI, Karnataka Chapter’s Chairman R.B. Dayanand will be the guest of honour on the occasion.

More than 300 delegates including builders, developers, architects, consultants, government officials and engineering students will be participating in the seminar. For registration, interested persons can contact BAI Mysuru office on 0821-2483333.

