Seminar on languages and culture from tomorrow

The Hindu Bureau KALABURAGI
September 25, 2022 20:22 IST

Kannada Development Authority (KDA) will, in association with the Kannada Department of Gulbarga University, be organising a two-day seminar on “Kannada Language and Culture of Kalyana Karnataka” from Tuesday.

KDA member Suresh Badiger and Director of Kannada Department H.T. Pote, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Sunday, said that Gulbarga University Vice-Chancellor Dayanand Agsar will inaugurate the seminar and V.G. Pujar will be the chief guest on the occasion.

On Tuesday, writer Shreeshail Nagral will present a lecture on “Languages and Culture of Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts” and Gavisiddappa Patil will deliver a lecture on the topic “Language and Culture of Bidar district”.

Dastagirsab Dinni will deliver a lecture on “Languages and Culture of Raichur and Koppal”, Annaji Krishna Reddy from Vijayanagar Sri Krishnadevaraya University will present a lecture on “Languages and Culture of Ballari and Vijayanagar districts”.

In the second session, journalist and writer Srinivas Sirnoorkar will throw light on the topic “Impact of other languages on Kalyana Karnataka Languages and Culture”.

On Wednesday, renditions of Keerthana and Tatvapadas and also folk songs will be presented by various artists.

Director of Kalaburagi Rangayana Prabhakar Joshi will deliver the valedictory address.

