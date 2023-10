Seminar on humour in Belagavi today

October 13, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Belagavi

Belagavi City Hasyakoota and Kannada Sahitya Bhavan Trust will organise a seminar on “Humour in Spirituality” at the Kannada Sahitya Bhavan Hall at Channamma Circle in Belagavi at 4.30 p.m. on Saturday.

Writer L.S. Shastry will speak on “Humour in Sanskrit Poetry”.

Resource persons S.G. Kulkarni and Brahma Kumari Vandanadidi will speak. G.K. Kulkarni will be the chief guest. Writer B.S. Gavimath will chair the event.

P.V. Patil is sponsoring the event. Gundenatti Madhukar, G.S. Sonar and others will be present.