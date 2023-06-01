ADVERTISEMENT

Seminar on environment journalism in Belagavi from June 9

June 01, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

KUWJ honorary president Bhimshi Jarkiholi and others releasing a poster in Belagavi on Wednesday, for an international seminar on environment journalism. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

Karnataka Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) will hold an international seminar on environment journalism in Belagavi on June 9, 10 and 11.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is expected to inaugurate the event. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi will release a souvenir. Ministers Satish Jarkiholi and Laxmi Hebbalkar will be present.

Resource persons, including journalist from South Korea Gitika Talukdar, U.K.-based journalist Pathum Thianka Wickramarathna, Samjhna Paudel of Nepal, Upul Janakanatha Jayasinghe from Sri Lanka and others will speak on various issues.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Invitations have been sent to journalists from 30 countries, KUWJ honorary president Bhimshi Jarkiholi said at a media conference in Belagavi on Wednesday.

Journalists covering environmental issues from the U.K., Australia, South Korea, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are expected to participate.

Sri Lankan cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya as well as industrialists Sanjay Ghodawat and Anand Sankeshwar will be among the guests.

Buwaneka Herath, secretary of the Minister for Tourism and Land in Sri Lanka, Chalaka Gajabahu, chairman of the Sri Lankan Tourism Promotion Bureau, senior journalists H.R. Ranganath and B.V. Mallikarjunaiah and KUWJ State unit president Shivanand Tagadur will be present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US