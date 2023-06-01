HamberMenu
Seminar on environment journalism in Belagavi from June 9

June 01, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
KUWJ honorary president Bhimshi Jarkiholi and others releasing a poster in Belagavi on Wednesday, for an international seminar on environment journalism.

KUWJ honorary president Bhimshi Jarkiholi and others releasing a poster in Belagavi on Wednesday, for an international seminar on environment journalism. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

Karnataka Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) will hold an international seminar on environment journalism in Belagavi on June 9, 10 and 11.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is expected to inaugurate the event. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi will release a souvenir. Ministers Satish Jarkiholi and Laxmi Hebbalkar will be present.

Resource persons, including journalist from South Korea Gitika Talukdar, U.K.-based journalist Pathum Thianka Wickramarathna, Samjhna Paudel of Nepal, Upul Janakanatha Jayasinghe from Sri Lanka and others will speak on various issues.

Invitations have been sent to journalists from 30 countries, KUWJ honorary president Bhimshi Jarkiholi said at a media conference in Belagavi on Wednesday.

Journalists covering environmental issues from the U.K., Australia, South Korea, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are expected to participate.

Sri Lankan cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya as well as industrialists Sanjay Ghodawat and Anand Sankeshwar will be among the guests.

Buwaneka Herath, secretary of the Minister for Tourism and Land in Sri Lanka, Chalaka Gajabahu, chairman of the Sri Lankan Tourism Promotion Bureau, senior journalists H.R. Ranganath and B.V. Mallikarjunaiah and KUWJ State unit president Shivanand Tagadur will be present.

