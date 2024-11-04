Seminar on Artificial Intelligence, Social Media and Society in Kalaburagi from today

Veeramma Gangasiri College for Women, in association with the Southern Regional Centre of Indian Council for Social Science Research (ICSSR-SRC), will host a two-day national seminar on Artificial Intelligence, Social Media and Society at PDA College of Engineering in Kalaburagi starting Tuesday.

Addressing a media conference in Kalaburagi on Monday, president of Hyderabad Karnataka Education Society (HKES) Shashil Namoshi said that Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge will inaugurate the event at 11 a.m.

The former Registrar of Gujarat University S.L. Hiremath and ICSSR-SRC Director Sudhakar Reddy will be the guests during the inaugural session, he added.

“The first session will begin at 12.30 p.m., while the technical session will start at 2.45 p.m.

On Wednesday, the second session will be held at Veeramma Gangasiri Women’s College.

“We have already received 133 papers and selected 107 papers that will be published in two volumes. Around 250 delegates from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand are expected to participate in the two-day event and 147 delegates have already registered online,” Mr. Namoshi said.

Shala Sanjeevini

Mr. Namoshi said that Mr. Kharge will, on Tuesday, flag off Shala Sanjeevini programme being implemented by Basaveshwara Teaching and General Hospital attached to Mahadevappa Rampure Medical College.

“Children from primary and high schools situated within a 50-km radius of Kalaburagi will be on a bus to Kalaburagi for a free health check-up at Basaveshwara Hospital. As many as 50-70 children will be screened every day. Pediatricians, ophthalmologists, ENT specialists, physicians and dentists will examine the students. Surgery, if required, will be done free,” Mr. Namoshi said.

HKES management members Sharanabasappa Harawal, Veeramma Gangasiri Women’s College principal R.B. Konda and others were present.