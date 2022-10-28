Seminar inaugurated

October 28, 2022 19:44 IST

A seminar on ‘’Strategic Improvement in Digital Learning Environment under NEP 2020 and Higher Education Institution’’, being inaugurated by .G. Hemantha Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, University of Mysore, on Friday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM
A two-day seminar on ‘’Strategic Improvement in Digital Learning Environment under NEP 2020 and Higher Education Institution’’, being conducted by the Department of Social Work, University of Mysore, was inauguated here on Friday. .G. Hemantha Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, said social work in contemporary times should conceive capacity building and enabling the needy people through active intervention and not content itself with ad hoc assistance.

