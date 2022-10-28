A two-day seminar on ‘’Strategic Improvement in Digital Learning Environment under NEP 2020 and Higher Education Institution’’, being conducted by the Department of Social Work, University of Mysore, was inauguated here on Friday. .G. Hemantha Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, said social work in contemporary times should conceive capacity building and enabling the needy people through active intervention and not content itself with ad hoc assistance.
Seminar inaugurated
