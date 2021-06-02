Sell surplus power, says Yediyurappa

Bengaluru

02 June 2021 23:10 IST

With Karnataka generating surplus power from its plants, the government is planning to enter a long-term agreement with power deficit States to sell power.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday chaired a meeting to assess the power situation in the State and instructed officials of the Energy Department to take steps to enter an agreement with buyers to sell power for long term.

The State has hydro and thermal power plants having generating capacity of 30,562.56 MW. The State’s average generation is about 8,750 MW these days, said an official source.

‘No shortage’

There was no shortage of power now and the State’s reservoirs had sufficient water storage to meet the electricity demand, the officials informed the Chief Minister.

About 18% of the total power generation has been consumed by the industrial sector and the Chief Minister told the Energy Department officials to take measures for ensuring uninterrupted power supply to industries.

Owing to the lockdown imposed by the State, the State’s average electricity use in May fell to 10%, according to sources. Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar, officials of energy, finance, and industry and commerce attended the meeting.