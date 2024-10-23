Selfless service is expected of cooperative leaders, says seer

Jagadguru Channasiddarama Panditaradhya Swamiji of Yadur and Srishaila Peetha has urged leaders of cooperative societies to provide selfless service to society.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Selfless service is what is expected of cooperative sector leaders. Only those with commitment to serving the economically and socially backward, farmers and the poor should enter the cooperative sector. Those with profit motive and selfish interests should pursue some other work,” the seer said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Kore Prabhakar Sahukar Co-operative Credit Society at Ankali near Chikkodi in Belagavi district on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The role of cooperatives is very important in bringing economic prosperity among the rural poor and helping them to join the mainstream. Several cooperatives like AMUL have changed the lives of millions of farmers,” he said.

KLE Society Chairman Prabhakar Kore said that the society has provided employment to millions of people by establishing educational, health, cooperative and vocational institutions.

Rani Channamma Urban Bank chairperson Asha Kore, CB Kore Co-operative Sugar Factory president Mallikarjuna Kore, vice-president Tatyasaheb Khate, Dr. Prabhakar Kore Co-operative Society president Mahantesh Patil and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Dr. Prabhakar Kore Co-operative Society, also based out of Ankali, has earned a profit of ₹19.3 crore this year.

The multi-State cooperative institution has plans to set up 20 branches in Karnataka and 14 branches in Maharashtra.

It has submitted a proposal to the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies in this regard.

ADVERTISEMENT

The society has introduced core banking and SMS alerts. Its employees will benefit from a private pension scheme, director Preeti Dodwad-Kore said in a release.

It is offering insurance and other services. It is taking up women’s empowerment projects like health camps, millet cultivation and processing training and sports activities for members of customers and members.

The society has over 83,000 members. It has collected ₹3 crore in share capital. It has collected over ₹1,406 crore deposits.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.