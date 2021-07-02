Selfie points at railway stations to express support for Indian contingent bound for Tokyo Olympics

Rail users urged to post photographs on social media encouraging Indian athletes

Selfie points to enable the public and railway passengers to cheer for the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics, which will commence on July 23, have been set up at four stations in Mysuru division of South Western Railway.

People can visit the selfie points, take their photographs and upload them on social media to encourage and cheer the Indian contingent. The selfie points were installed on Friday in Mysuru, Hassan, Arsikere and Shivamogga railway stations. There are plans to have such selfie points in all category A and category B stations across the division.

Similar arrangements are being made at railway stations across India to get people involved and to shore up the Olympic spirit.

The initiative is part of the Cheer4India campaign launched by Indian Railways and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, to encourage and cheer the Olympics-bound athletes. For people, it is an opportunity to express their support and cheer the athletes who are set to take part in the greatest sporting event on the globe, which is held once in four years.

Sources in the railways said that, by and large, the Indian Railways is the single largest employer of sportspersons. A sizeable number of athletes and sportspersons representing India at the Olympics tend to be from Indian Railways, which explains the initiative.

In Mysuru station, the selfie point has been installed near platform number 1, close to the portico, and was formally inaugurated by railway employees of the division who were selected through the sports quota.

Rahul Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru has urged rail users to make use of the selfie points to encourage Indian athletes.