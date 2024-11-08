Self shock turns crystal to glass at ultralow power density: IISc study

Researchers from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), in a collaborative work, show that a material called indium selenide can shock itself to transform from a crystalline to a glassy phase using very low power.

According to IISc, this transformation lies at the heart of memory storage in devices like CDs and computer RAMs and it consumes a billion times less power than the traditional melt-quench process used to convert crystal to glass.

Collaborative effort

In the study, which is a collaborative effort with the University of Pennsylvania School of Engineering and Applied Science (Penn Engineering) and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the team discovered that when electric current was passed through wires made of indium selenide, a 2D ferroelectric material, long stretches of the material suddenly amorphised into a glass.

“This was extremely unusual. I actually thought that I might have damaged the material. Normally, you would need electrical pulses to induce any kind of amorphisation, and here, a continuous current had disrupted the crystalline structure, which shouldn’t have happened,” said Gaurav Modi, former PhD student at Penn Engineering and one of the first authors of the study which has been published in Nature.

IISc said Modi and Ritesh Agarwal, Srinivasa Ramanujan Distinguished Scholar in Materials Science and Engineering (MSE) at Penn Engineering, worked with Pavan Nukala, Assistant Professor at the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering (CeNSE), IISc and his PhD student Shubham Parate to closely track this process – from atomic to micrometre length scales – under an electron microscope.

