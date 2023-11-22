Self immolation of youth: Cops suspended for dereliction of duty

November 22, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - MYSURU

Two police officials of Biligere police station in Nanjangud taluk near here have been suspended after a youth, who had been brought for questioning, was allowed to escape from the police station and reach Nagarle village, where he had set himself on fire.

Senior police officials confirmed that Superintendent of Mysuru district police Seema Latkar had suspended Biligere police station’s head constable Nanjesh and constable Prasanna Kumar on charges of dereliction of duty.

The suspension has been ordered after the 23-year-old youth Kiran Kumar, who had managed to escape from the police station on the night of November 12 after he was brought for questioning in connection with a complaint of quarrelling among youth in Nagarle village. The youth left the police station on the pretext of answering nature’s call and reached the village, where he set himself on fire.

He was immediately rushed to the Taluk Public Health Centre in Nanjangud and later to K.R. Hospital for treatment of his severe burn injuries. However, he succumbed to the injuries at K.R. Hospital.

Meanwhile, the father of the deceased youth had complained to the senior police officials against alleged harassment of his son by the police officials.

However, senior police officials said the suspension was on account of dereliction of duty by the police officials for allowing the youth brought for questioning.