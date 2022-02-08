Self-defence training programme for girls begins

Girl students chosen for training in self-defence, exhibiting their martial arts skills during the formal inauguration of the programme in Dharwad on Tuesday.

HUBBALLI

08 February 2022 22:12 IST

“The Onake Obavva Art of Self-Defence Training is aimed at instillingconfidence among girls to defend themselves against anti- social elements and also to facilitate their overall personalitydevelopment,” Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil has said.

Speaking at the formal inauguration of the training programme for girl students of Dharwad district at the Gandhi Bhavan in Karnatak University, Dahrwad, on Tuesday, he said that the State Government had introduced a six-month training programme which contained 48 training hours to equip girls with techniques of self-defence.

The programme has been chalked out in view of increased cases of eve-teasing, rape and other atrocities on young women, he said and urged girls to make use of the opportunity. In Dharwad district 4,472 girls from various hostels are being trainedunder the programme.

Land for hostels

Mr. Patil said that the district administration has sanctioned land for hostels now being run from rented buildings and steps have been taken to get funds sanctioned for new buildings. Various educational and welfare programmes are being effectively implemented in the district, he added.

Chief Executive Officer of Dharwad Zilla Panchayat Suresh Itnal, HDMC Commissioner Gopalkrishna B., Vice-Chancellor of Karnatak University K.B. Gudasi and Chairperson of Karnataka Silk Development Corporation Savita Amarshetty and others were present.

Disappointed

As none of the chief guests, including district in-charge Minister Halappa Achar, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti, Ministers Shankar Patil Munenakoppa and Kota Srinivas Poojari, the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar and MLA Arvind Bellad turned up for the inaugural event, it was a disappointing moment for the girls who had undergone initial self-defence training and waited for hours to display their skills. During the programme, which was delayed for over 90 minutes, the girls finally got just five minutes to demonstrate what they had learnt.