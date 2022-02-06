Self-defence training launched

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai interacting with students of Morarji Desai Residential School at the inauguration of the self-defence training programme in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Bengaluru

06 February 2022 22:33 IST

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said the Home Department had been instructed to use Police Training Schools to provide self-defence training for women. He was speaking after launching the “Obavva Art of Self-Defence Training’” by the Social Welfare Department. He said the training will be offered to girl students in schools and colleges.

“Women have been respected in society. Laws have been passed, programmes formulated, and funds have been spent to stop harassment and atrocities on women. However, there is a need to impart self-defence training too. Rogue elements could be taught a lesson if women are trained to defend,” Mr. Bommai said.

He said Law, Education and Home Departments should work with society to ensure safety and dignity of women. Good programmes have been formulated for women’s protection, he said, adding that all the programmes would be integrated and a new programme would be implemented for women’s safety.

Stating that self-confidence is an important component of self-defence, he said the Social Welfare department is launching the ambitious programme to provide training to 50,000 girls students in Backward Classes and Social Welfare Department hostels. “It has been aptly named after Onake Obavva. The name itself gives the strength to fight,” Mr. Bommai said.

The Chief Minister said that the State Government had decided to induct 7,500 more NCC cadets annually with an allocation of ₹1,200 per cadet by raising 75 more NCC units in schools and colleges. NCC Cadet strength in the State would be raised to over 50,000 by 2023, he said and added that a programme is being formulated to impart self-defence training on a par with military training for women.