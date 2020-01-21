Selective repatriation of engineers in Karnataka draws flak

A move to repatriate engineers on deputation to their parent department seems to have become a bone of contention. The Karnataka Engineers’ Association has taken exception to what it sees as discriminatory implementation, with only a section of engineers being repatriated. It has shot off a letter to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa seeking repatriation of all engineers.

It all started with a letter from V. Manjula, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, in August 2019 asking departments to provide details of staff serving outside the parent department for over five years. Following this, a list of nine such engineers on deputation to the Public Works and Water Resources departments were sent for approval from the Chief Minister’s Office. However, approval was accorded to repatriate five engineers to their parent departments, and the orders were issued in the second week of January.

This did not sit well with the Karnataka Engineers’ Association, which shot off a letter to the Chief Minister on Monday. The letter cites the instance of an executive engineer belonging to Karnataka Power Corporation spending more than two decades in the Water Resources Department. It also points out that as an executive engineer, he was holding the additional charge of a chief engineer.

Various provisions of the Karnataka Civil Services (General Recruitment) Rules of 1977 allow the deputation of officers for a minimum of three years and a maximum of five years. In her letter to the department heads, Ms. Manjula had stated that several officers/employees on deputation had “unnecessarily” spent time in “same places for several years”. She had also stated that owing to such long deputations, their parent departments had been unable to utilise their services.

Sources said that in the current matter, engineers on deputation to the PWD and Water Resources Department were from Karnataka State Finance Corporation, Urban Development Department, Karnataka Power Transmission Ltd., Karnataka Power Corporation, and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation. “An engineer appointed to a finance corporation is being used for recovery purposes. The skill sets of such persons do not match in Public Works and Water Resources departments even though they are civil engineers,” a source said.