Selective reading of Valmiki Ramayana is causing the epic injustice, says scholar

Selective reading of the Valmiki Ramayana is causing the epic a great deal of injustice, academician Venkatagiri Dalawai said in Belagavi on Thursday.

Vested interests pick and choose some sections of the epic that benefit their economic, cultural and political interests. Some people are even using the name of Valmiki to provide credibility to their support of the existing inequalities between class, caste and gender in society. They fail to see that Valmiki was a strong supporter of equality. He was a kind-hearted person who spoke against inequalities between groups, irrespective of differences in caste, class or gender, Dr. Dalawai said.

He was speaking at the Valmiki Jayanti celebrations.

He asked society and the community to introspect as to why the Bedar-Nayak community, to which Valmiki belonged, has remained backward after so many centuries of the writing of the epic.

“Society should ensure that the community is not deprived of opportunities,” he said.

He appealed to the community to adopt the principles of educate, organise and agitate and strive for the overall development of the community.

“We need to study and embrace the Constitution. We should fight to preserve its spirit, in public and private life,” he said. He asked the community to ensure that girl children are given education and employment opportunities.

He quoted a line from a Shakespeare play that describes hunters as invincible. He described the life and contribution of Valmiki and said that he was able to describe war scenes in such vivid detail as he was an expert swordsman.

Chairman of Belagavi Urban Development Authority Lakshmanarao Chingale urged the youth to follow the ideals of the seer and build a resilient society and strong nation.

He said that celebrations should not be limited to one day events but they should be meaningfully observed by adopting the principles preached by the writer.

He said that the State government has implemented several schemes for the uplift of the Bedar-Nayak community.

Deputy Mayor Anand Chavan inaugurated the programme.

Community leader Yallappa Kolekara said that Rani Channamma was taught horse riding by members of the community.

Meritorious students from the community were felicitated for achievements in SSLC, PU and other examinations.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Vijayakumar Honakeri, Corporation Commissioner Ashoka Dudgunti, Zilla Panchayat Deputy Secretary Basavaraj Heganayak, Social Welfare Department Joint Director Raman Gowda Kannoli and others were present.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan inaugurated a procession.

Folk artists performed along the way.

MLA Asif (Raju) Sait, Commissioner of Police Iada Martin Marabaniang, Superintendent of Police Bheema Shankar Guled, ZP CEO Rahul Shinde, Social Welfare Officer Basavaraj Kurihuli and others were present.

