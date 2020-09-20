Select course based on interest, not job prospects or salaries: VTU Vice-Chancellor

Parents and teachers told to identify the interest of students and encourage them

“There is no superior or inferior course or field of study and what matters is the passion of the student to acquire skill sets required to master that particular field of study,” said Karisiddappa, Vice-Chancellor, VTU.

He was speaking at The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling Digital Conclave on Sunday. The thrust of his address was that irrespective of the course pursued by students, they should be driven by a zeal to master it and go on to supplement their learning by acquiring additional qualifications and skills through various means that are available.

Dr. Karisiddappa said as a precursor to identifying a field of study, parents and teachers should spot and identify the interest of the student and encourage them to pursue it and eschew from making comparisons.

He said parents should stop worrying about job prospects in a particular course and the choice of the course should be based on the student’s passion for it.

“Once a student enters a field of study or engineering branch, they should be on the path of continuous exploring and learning as that is what helps them master the field of study and prepare them for a professional course and life,” he added.

Dr. Karisiddappa said learning was multidisciplinary and VTU over the last few years had introduced changes to bring in one of the best model curriculum and the assessment procedures too have changed.

He said COVID-19 had brought in disruptions and challenges but it is for students to take it as an opportunity and harness the ICT-based gadgets for the purpose it was meant and enhance their learning process. “Think not of jobs or salaries but constantly learn and be a life-long student and strive to become an entrepreneur,” he added.

Civil services

In the second session on ‘How to Become an IPS officer’, Ravi D. Channannavar, SP, Bengaluru Rural, said it was important to prepare the mind and convince oneself of emerging successfully in the UPSC civil services examination. “A strong mindset and a strong conviction in ones ability to clear the exam was a must,” he advised the aspirants and shared his own experience of mental and academic preparation.

He said civil services are the steel frame of the Indian administration and civil servants play a major role in initiating policies that shape the future of the country. He said UPSC exams were not a test of knowledge but a test of personality and aspirants should develop a clear idea as to why they want to be in civil services and envisage the changes they wish to bring about in the society.

