HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Seizure of huge cash in Jharkhand: BJP stages protest against Congress in Shivamogga

December 11, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga district unit of the BJP staged a protest against the Congress party in Shivamogga on Monday in the wake of the recent seizure of huge cash in the IT raids on firms belonging to Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Sahu in Jharkhand.

Workers of the BJP staged a dharna in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office. The leaders addressing the gathering questioned the silence of the Congress party over the issue.

BJP district president T.D. Megharaj said Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar’s name was synonymous with corruption. “The Congress government earlier constituted the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to get clean chits for the Siddaramaiah-led government. Now, the cabinet withdrew the permission granted to the CBI to probe the case against D.K. Shivakumar. These incidents prove that the Congress is a party of corrupt people. The seizure of huge cash in Jharkhand highlighted the same point,” he said.

Referring to the alleged assault on a BJP worker in Bhadravathi, Mr. Megharaj said Gokul Krishna was attacked because he criticised the Congress in his social media posts. The police failed to act on this case, he alleged.

BJP leaders, including Dr. Dhananjay Sarji, former corporators Surekha Muralidhar, Sunita Annappa, and others, were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.