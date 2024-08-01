Seizure of ₹4.8 crore cash: Karnataka High Court stays criminal proceedings against Lok Sabha member Sudhakar

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday stayed further criminal proceedings against BJP Lok Sabha member K. Sudhakar in connection with a case of seizure of ₹4.8 crore in cash in April from premises belonging to a voter residing in the Nelamangala police station limits a day prior to the elections held to the Chickballapur Lok Sabha constituency on April 26.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the interim order on a petition filed by Dr. Sudhakar, who has contended that he was falsely implicated merely on a statement of the election nodal officer that the money was kept in the house of one Govindappa of Madavara for its alleged distribution to voters of the constituency as a bribe on behalf of the petitioner.

Pointing out that there is no material to link the seized cash to the petitioner, it has been contended in the petition that he was arraigned as an accused merely on the statement made by the nodal officer, who had alleged that he received a WhatsApp call and two messages. It was alleged in the complaint that the mobile phone number, from which the nodal officer received the call and messages, belongs to the petitioner.

However, while denying these allegations, it has been contended in the petition that there is no material available either in the complaint, filed on April 25 or the chargesheet submitted on May 3, that money is linked to the petitioner or it was kept for bribing the voters.

