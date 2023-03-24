ADVERTISEMENT

Seized narcotics drugs destroyed in incinerator

March 24, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Seized narcotic drugs being dumped in an incinerator at Gujjegowdanapura in Jayapura on the outskirts of Mysuru on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

More than 38 kg of narcotic drugs seized by the Mysuru district police in 11 different cases were destroyed in an incinerator in Gujjegowdanapura village in Jayapura on the outskirts of Mysuru on Friday.

The seized drugs comprising 38 kg and 232 grams of ganja valued around ₹ 7.64 lakh were destroyed in the M/s GIPS Bio-tech incinerator at Gujjegowdanapura in the presence of senior police officials including Inspector General of Police, Southern Range, Praveen Madhukar Pawar, Superintendent of Mysuru district police Seema Latkar and other officials.

The destruction of the seized drugs came after the Drug Disposal Committee of Mysuru district headed by Ms. Latkar and comprising several other senior police officials of the district met in the wake of recent directions issued in the regard by Director General of Police, Bengaluru, and Inspector General of Police, Southern Range.

The drugs destroyed on Friday had been seized by the police in cases booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

While five out of the eleven cases had been booked by Hunsur rural police station, two cases had been booked by Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) police stations. One case each had been booked by H.D. Kote, Ilwala, Nanjangud and K.R. Nagar police stations, said a statement by the police.

Kodagu

Meanwhile, more than 27 kg of narcotic drugs that had been seized by Kodagu district police was also destroyed in the incinerator at Jayapura on the outskirts of Mysuru.

A statement by Superintendent of Kodagu district police K. Ramarajan said the destroyed drugs comprised 26 kg and 750 grams of ganja and 1.161 kg of hashish oil.

The drugs had been seized in a total of 22 cases booked between June 4, 2022 and March 3, 2023.

Senior police officials including Mr. Praveen Madhukar Pawar, Mr. Ramarajan and other members of the Drug Disposal Committee of Kodagu district were also present.

