Seized ganja stock incinerated

Hassan

26 June 2021 15:06 IST

Shivamogga Police disposed of ganja worth over ₹29 lakh, seized in many cases in the district, to mark the international day against drug abuse and trafficking on Saturday.

The police disposed of 637 kg of ganja through incineration at the common biomedical waste treatment and disposal facility of Shushruta Bio-Medical Waste Management Society at Machenahalli near Shivamogga. The police officers and KSPCB officials were present.

In Hassan

Similarly in Hassan, 198 kg of ganja seized by the police in Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Kodagu districts was disposed of at a bio-medical disposal unit of Prajwal BMW Management Systems. It included 157 kg of ganja seized in 52 cases reported in Chikkamagaluru district. Members of the drugs disposal committee and police officers were present.

Maruthi Gowda of the bio-medical waste management system in Hassan said the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board had given clearance for the exercise.

