Seized drugs worth ₹150 crore burnt in Karnataka in 2023

The State government has resolved to make Karnataka a drug-free State and it will not be allowed to become “Udta Karnataka”, Home Minister G. Parameshwara told the Legislative Council on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that ₹150 crore worth of drugs, including 10 tonnes of ganja and 250 kg of synthetic drugs, were burnt and about 150 foreign nationals, who came on student visa, were deported in connection with the cases in 2023. He added that awareness against drug abuse was created among 3.95 lakh students in 2,409 schools and colleges. “Like we have said in the past, we will not allow Karnataka to go the way of Punjab. We have declared a war against drugs.”

RS reply

The Minister’s response came to a statement made by BJP member Dr. Dhananjaya Sarji, who based on figures provided by the Centre to Rajya Sabha, said that Karnataka stood second in terms of drug overdose deaths.

ADVERTISEMENT

The member, quoting from the report, said: “As many as 81 deaths of the total 745 reported in the country in 2017 was from Karnataka. The number of deaths in Karnataka during 2018 was 91 of the total 875 in the country. In 2019, 67 of the total 704 deaths related to drug overdose, came from Karnataka.”

According to the data provided by the State government on Thursday, so far 1,791 cases have been booked till July 10 this year of which 884 cases are before the court while punishment has been awarded in 189 cases. The total number of cases reported in 2022 and 2023 were 6,406 and 6,764 cases, respectively. While punishment was awarded in 2,365 cases in 2022, punishment was awarded in 2,280 cases in 2023.

Provide kits

Dr. Sarji urged the Home Minister to provide data for deaths reported due to drug overdose from 2020 to 2024, and said that there is a need to provide ganja testing kits to every primary health centre and community health centre in the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.