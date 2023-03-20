Seers urged to oppose efforts to create false history

March 20, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - Belagavi

Sri Nirmalanandanath Swami, head of the Adi Chunchanagiri Math, and other seers should strongly oppose the BJP’s efforts to portray a false history of Vokkaligas, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar said in Belagavi on Monday.

The BJP is engaged in false portrayal of history for political gains. It has created two imaginary characters, Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda, and has said that they killed Tipu in the 1799 war. This is totally unacceptable. It not only meddles with history of the Mysuru but also the history and cultural heritage of Vokkaligas, he said.

It shows them in bad light saying that two Vokkaliga youths killed Tipu. It means that Vokkaligas were pro-British and therefore, unpatriotic. This is an insult being heaped on Vokkaligas. The Adi Chunchanagiri seer and others should immediately condemn it and ask the BJP not to spread such lies, Mr. Shivakumar told journalists.

According to him, the Vokkaligas will not tolerate any attempts by anyone to try to insert such imaginary characters into history either by writing or by speeches or by making films.

Mr. Shivakumar said that the BJP is feeling desperate as all signs are clearly showing that it will lose the coming Assembly polls. That is why the Basavaraj Bommai government is trying to rush in some welfare programmes and is announcing new programmes. The Chief Minister [Basavaraj Bommai] announced schemes for women and backward classes, only after the Congress released its guarantee cards for these sectors.

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah said that the Yuva Kranti Yatre in Belagavi will have a positive effect across the State. He said that he is yet to take a decision on the constituency he will contest from. “I will fight from whichever constituency that my high command wants me to. In my application for KPCC ticket, I have written that it is left to the high command,” he said.

To a query on the Uri Gowda-Nanje Gowda controversy, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that it is likely a creation of the BJP. “I am not an eyewitness to the incident. But these two characters are not mentioned in any history book that I have read. I have not read anywhere that they killed Tipu. If the BJP has any evidence, let it submit it,” he said.