ADVERTISEMENT

Seers to meet at Moorusavir Mutt in Hubballi today

March 26, 2024 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Dingaleshwar Swamy and other seers addressing a press conference in Hubballi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Negating reports about his possible candidature in Dharwad in the Lok Sabha elections, junior seer of Fakkireshwar Mutt of Shirahatti Sri Dingaleshwar Swami has said that a meeting of religious heads of various mutts from across Karnataka has been convened at Moorusavir Mutt in Hubballi on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference along with various other seers, including Sri Mallikarjun Swami of Murugha Mutt, Dharwad, Dingaleshwar Swami said that in the meeting to be chaired by Sri Gurusiddeshwar Swami of Moorusavir Mutt, current social, religious and political issues will be discussed and further course of action will be decided.

He said that from time immemorial seers and sanyasis have raised their voice on social issues. “This is not a meeting pertaining to one community. Various seers will participate in the meeting to give their suggestions and solutions,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

To a query, Dingaleshwar Swami said that reports about him contesting Lok Sabha elections are just rumours and he has never said anywhere that he will be contesting elections. “As the seer of a mutt, I don’t have the power or freedom to take individual decisions,” he said.

On allegations against him, the seer said that it is natural that charges are levelled against honest people. He also clarified that he will not yield to any pressure or accept any offer as he didn’t have any family. “For a seer, the children in society are his children. And I can face any allegation,” he said.

He also said that the undue influence of power often makes politicians take the wrong path and it is the duty of seers to correct and lead them on the right path.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US