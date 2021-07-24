Karnataka

Seers to hold convention on Sunday

Though Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa himself has appealed to seers of various mutts to desist from campaigning for his continuation as Chief Minister, various seers have decided to organise a convention in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Seers claimed that the convention was being held not to back any particular individual, but to take stock of various developments and to take a stand. They also clarified that the convention was not confined to only Lingayat mutts and that seers from across communities would participate in the event.


