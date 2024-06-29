Seers talking of changing Chief Minister is inappropriate, says Minister

Responding to a media query on the ongoing public discourse on the change of Chief Minister in the State, Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy has said that seers and heads of maths talking on the issue is inappropriate.

“The debate on the change of Chief Minister is, in the first place, unnecessary. Such debates normally take place in ruling and Opposition parties. The final call is taken by the party’s high command. No such situation has arisen to change guard in the State,” he said.

“I am surprised to see mediapersons raising questions and seers publicly demanding the appointment of a particular person to the post. It is inappropriate,” Mr. Swamy told reporters before commencing his department’s divisional-level review meeting in Bidar on Saturday.

“A seer has said that Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar should be given a chance to work as Chief Minister. In his response, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the party high command will take a call. Both the leaders have maintained a cordial relationship. No difference of opinion has been seen between them in the last three years,” the Minister added.

To a question, the Minister justified the hike of milk prices stating that milk producers will be benefited. “Milk production has increased and State the government has decided to purchase it and sell it to consumers,” he said.

Later, addressing a media conference after the Kalaburagi divisional-level review meeting, the Minister said that 979 vacant posts in his department, including 273 in Kalyana Karnataka, will be filled shortly.

“We will introduce the Raitha Samridhi Yojana this year. An Agriculture Development Authority is created under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister. We will establish a commissionerate for food processing and export stimulation. We will focus on adopting newer technologies in agriculture and encourage start-ups in the farming sector,” he said.

Expressing contentment overr the satisfactory rainfall so far, Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy said that sowing has been completed in 51% of the targeted 84 lakh hectares in the State owing to a good monsoon.

“We are planning to construct buildings for 17 Raitha Samparka Kendras in the Kalyana Karnataka region at a total cost of ₹34 crore. Besides, we will build 58 warehouses at a cost of ₹14.50 crore,” he said.

On crop loss compensation, the Minister said that despite a delayed response from the Union government, a sum of ₹4,600 crore has been distributed among farmers who lost their crops to drought last year.

“A crop insurance amount of ₹1,700 crore has been settled towards crop loss in the last kharif season. We have changed the terms and conditions to make sure that the insurance companies don’t get more than 20% profit. We have also distributed farm machinery worth ₹1,000 crore to farmers across the State,” he said.