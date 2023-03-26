ADVERTISEMENT

Seers pressurised to accept decision: DKS

March 26, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar on Sunday accused that four seers have been pressurised in accepting the reservation quota.

“The government has called Panchamasali seer Jayamruthyunjaya Swami and Adichunchangiri Mutt seer Nirmalanandaswami 20 to 25 times and have been urging them to accept its decision,” he told reporters in Bengaluru.

“What was the reservation that Vokkaligas sought in the memorandum? Revenue Minister R. Ashok had agreed to implement the demand. Are Vokkaligas and Lingayats beggars to receive alms that has been snatched from Muslims and given to them?” he asked.

However, denying any pressure tactics, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters in Hubballi: “I have not spoken to any seer and there is no need. The seers know everything and they have independent thoughts. There is no need to stress or pressurise anyone.”

