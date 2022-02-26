Seers, politicians meet Harsha’s family

Many seers and politicians from different parties visited Hindutva activist Harsha’s family in Shivamogga on Saturday and extended their condolences.

A team of seers led by Shivamurthy Sharana of Chitradurga Brihanmutt met the family members. Speaking to presspersons, the seer said all religions had taught only love, peace and tolerance. Every individual should understand the necessity of harmony and lead a peaceful life, he said.

The group included Madara Channaiah Swamy, Purushottamananada Swamy, Immadi Siddarameshwara Swamy, Shantaveera Swamy, and Ishwaranandapuri Swamy among others.

RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarapap’s wife Jayalaksmi and son K.E. Kanthesh met the family members and handed over a cheque of ₹10 lakh. Ms. Jayalakshmi said the Minister and the family would always be with Harsha’s family.

Among others who visited the family include Mysuru Lok Sabha member Pratap Simha, Congress party district president H.S. Sundaresh, former MLA Belur Gopalakrishna, former MLC Prasanna Kumar, and JD(S) leader M. Srikanth.