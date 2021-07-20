Seers express support for B.S. Yediyurappa

A file photo of Karnataka BJP vice president B.Y. Vijayendra, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa with Murugha mutt seer Sri Shivamurthy Sharanaru.

Belagavi

20 July 2021 14:52 IST

Weigh in on speculation around leadership change in Karnataka BJP

Two prominent religious heads, who have a large number of followers in the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, came out in support of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on July 20.

Murugha mutt seer Sri Shivamurthy Sharanaru held a press conference in support of the senior BJP leader in Chitradurga on July 20. “Mr. Yediyurappa may belong to the Lingayat caste and religion. But he is a leader for all. He is a mass leader who treats everyone equally. He has worked for the development of people of all castes and religions equally. That is why it is important that he continue as the CM of Karnataka,” the seer said at a hurriedly called media conference at his mutt.

Advertising

Advertising

“Mr. Yediyurappa is a grassroots leader. He has built the party from scratch. He should not be disturbed. We are here to support him and express solidarity with him. The party will suffer if he is removed,” the Murugha mutt seer said.

A file photo of senior BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa seeking the blessings of Rambhapuri Peetha seer Sri Prasanna Renuka Veerasomeshwar Shivacharya Swami. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

As many as 16 other religious leaders, including Madara Channayya mutt seer Sri Basavamurthy Madara Channayya Swamy, were present at the press meet in Chitradurga.

Sri Prasanna Renuka Veerasomeshwar Shivacharya Swamiji of Rambhapuri Peetha, considered one of the five sacred Pancha peetha mutts, also expressed his support for Mr. Yediyurappa. He told journalists at his mutt in Bale Honnur that Mr. Yediyurappa is a senior and unquestioned leader of the Lingayat community. The community will feel bad if he is made to lose power. The feelings of the community will not be easily assuaged, he said.