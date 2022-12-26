Seers, devotees stage protest against appointment of administrator to Murugha Mutt in Chitradurga

December 26, 2022 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Opposing the decision to appoint administrator to Murugha Mutt and seeking immediate cancellation of the order scores of seers and devotees staged a dharna in Chitradurga on Monday.

Scores of seers of various mutt led by Sri Basavaprabhu Swami came from Murugha Mutt to the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Chitradurga. Devotees took out protest march from Old Secondary School and reached the protest venue via Inspection Bungalow and Onake Obavva Circle. Although the devotees intended to begin the protest march from the mutt premises, Police did not allow it.

Sri Basavaprabhu Swami who was earlier appointed as in-charge of the mutt, said it had a rich heritage and was always involved in social service through establishment hostels at various places including Belagavi, Mysuru and also in of Maharasthra and Uttar Pradesh.

The seer said that the trust of the mutt and hostels were established as per the law of the land and as per the permission of the High Court of Karnataka, Murugha Sharanaru had been given General Power of Attorney (GPA). Consequently, no problems had arisen in the functioning and management of the mutt and the educational institutions. There was no problem whatsoever in disbursement of salaries, running of the institutions and mass feeding, he said.

“As per law, the government should have issued notice to the mutt before appointment of administrator. However an administrator has been appointed by violating the law,” the seer alleged.

He alleged that injustice had been meted out to the mutt through the appointment. Even before the government appointment order had reached the mutt, the administrator had started taking unilateral decisions. The Darbar Hall of the mutt had been locked by the administrator. The government should immediately take back the appointment order, he said, warning that if the appointment was not cancelled, the seers and devotees would be forced to the take the path of agitation.

The seer also said that when former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa was being made to step down, the agitation by Murugha Sharanaru and other seers resulted in him being replaced by a lingayat leader like Basavaraj Bommai. However Mr. Bommai had forgotten all that, he alleged.

Sri Nagabhushana Swami of Banawasi alleged that the appointment of administrator was nothing but an attempt to suppress the progressive thinking initiated by Murugha Mutt and also the Lingayat religion. “The whole effort is to brahminise the Lingayat mutt,” he alleged.

Virabhadrappa of Raichur Basava Kendra, Siddabasava Kabir Swami of Kalaburagi and other seers spoke. A memorandum to the State government was submitted to the authorities.