Seer’s case: Activists for probe under HC supervision

Special Correspondent Hassan
September 02, 2022 22:14 IST

Progressive organisations of Hassan staged a protest on Friday demanding an investigation into the alleged sexual harassment of minor girls by Shivamurthy Sharanaru of Brihan Mutt, Chitradurga, under the supervision of the Karnataka High Court. They also demanded the revoking of the Gujarat government’s order that released people convicted of rape and murder.

Representatives of Dalit Sangharsha Samiti, Left parties, and Mahila Jagruti forum staged a dharna in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office. The protesters said the seer of the mutt had been accused of a heinous crime. Even after a case was registered against him, his arrest was delayed. Only after a series of protests across the State, did the police take action. To ensure that everybody was equal before the law, the investigation into the case should be held under the supervision of the High Court, they said.

They also took objection to the release of those convicted in the Bilkis Bano case in Gujarat. They had been awarded life imprisonment and they should not have been released.

DSS leaders H.K. Sandesh, S.N. Mallappa, M. Somashekhar, CPI(M) district secretary Dharmesh, writer Rupa Hassan and others took part in the protest. They also submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner M.S. Archana.

