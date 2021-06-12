Seer ‘warns’ against removing Yediyurappa

Hassan

12 June 2021 15:18 IST

Bekkina Kal mutt seer Mallikarjun Murugharajendra Swami has said that if B.S. Yediyurappa is removed from the Chief Minister’s post the State will “face a calamity more severe than the COVID-19 pandemic.”

He was speaking after felicitating Mr. Yediyurappa at Shivayogashrama at Kalenahalli in Shikaripur taluk on Saturday. “Mr. Yediyurappa has been handling the COVID-19 situation effectively in the State. He has been working hard to bring down the cases. People of the State too had accepted his leadership. He had occupied positions in politics after decades of struggle on the street. Leader of the BJP should respect his hard work and organisational skills”, the seer said.

Further, he said this was not the time for changing the leadership of the government. “We would like to appeal and also warn that if he is removed from the post, the State will face a calamity more severe than the pandemic.”

Sri Murugharajendra Swami was representing a forum of seers – Malenadu Mathadheeshara Parishat. A group of seers met the Chief Minister on the occasion.

Mr. Yediyurappa was on a visit to Shivamogga district to review the COVID-19 situation. Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra and others were present.