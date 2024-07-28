GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Seer urges farmers to opt for sustainable farming to ensure a healthy ecosystem

Published - July 28, 2024 06:40 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Sri Kada Siddeshwara Swami of Siddhagiri Maha Samsthan addressing a gathering at the Krishi Jatre in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

Sri Kada Siddeshwara Swami of Siddhagiri Maha Samsthan addressing a gathering at the Krishi Jatre in Kalaburagi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Sri Adrishya Kada Siddeshwara Swamy of Sri Kshetra Siddhagiri Maha Samsthan, Kanheri, has urged farmers to end soil degradation which will ensure future generations inherit healthy ecosystems.

Addressing a gathering at a three-day Krishi Jatre organized by Kalyana Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KKCCI) in Kalaburagi on Saturday, Sri Kada Siddeshwara Swami said that a healthy soil with a complex combination of minerals, organic matter containing air, water and life is a dynamic living ecosystem.

Elaborating the vital role of soil for farming sector, the swamiji said that a gram of soil contains as many as thousands of species, all interacting with each other to keep their soil habitat healthy and productive.

He said that the activity of these organisms, type of rock particles, volume of organic matter and proportion of air and water all combine to create varieties of soil suitable for farming.

He said that human activity is destroying the balance and a major portion of soil of the earth is already degraded.

He said that soil degradation occurs due to exhaustion of nutrients and organic matter, soil erosion, acidification, desertification and pollution. When soil erosion takes places, nutrients like nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium are lost, reducing crop yield.

The swamiji explained in brief about how deforestation kills microbial life in the soil making it vulnerable to erosion, while soil compaction draws the air out of the ground and prevents it from absorbing water.

He said that excessive use of pesticides reduces vital biodiversity. Besides this, monoculture farming, where one crop is grown repeatedly for years on the same land, drains the soil of specific nutrients and allows pests, pathogens and diseases to thrive.

Again, he added, pesticides and fertilizers used to counter these problems will further harm the soil quality.

The swamiji also explained the process of rare organic farming methods, preparing pesticides and fertilizers naturally in the field.

Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) chairman Ajay Singh said that the board will launch a comprehensive programme titled Krishi Avishkara for the welfare of farmers in the region.

Chairperson of Sharanabasaveshwara Vidya Vardhak Sangha Dakshayini Appa inaugurated the Krishi Jatre.

MLAs Allamprabhu Patil and B.R. Patil also spoke on the occasion.

MLCs Shashil G. Namoshi, B.G. Patil and FKCCI president Ramesh Chandra Lahoti and KKCCI president Shashikant Patil were present.

