Seer unhappy over efforts to break community for quota benefits

Belagavi

08 December 2021 21:11 IST

Efforts by some organisations to seek reservation benefits are threatening the unity of Lingayat community, Sri Shivamurthy Shivacharya Swami of Sirigere Taralabalu Mutt said in Belagavi on Wednesday.

He expressed displeasure over the tendency to break community into various sub-castes for seeking reservation and other government benefits.

He was speaking after unveiling a statue of Sri Shivabasava Swami of Naganur Rudrakshi Mutt in Belagavi on Wednesday.

The seven-feet tall statue inside the mutt premises is installed on a pedestal and covered by a protective wall.

Sri Tontada Siddarama Swami said that Sri Shivabasava Swami of Naganur Rudrakshi Mutt was a pioneer of education in North Karnataka. He set up a free hostel for students of KLE College in Belagavi nearly a century ago.

The seer also promoted the cause of Kannada in the border areas, he said. His move proved to be an inspiration to many others who set up similar hostels and educational institutions.

Sri Gurusidda Mahaswami, Sri Prabhu Channabasava Swami, Sri Siddalinga Swami and other religious leaders were present.

The guests gave away Seva Rathna awards to writer Guruling Kapse, N.K. Kumbar, Ashok Chandaragi, C.R. Yaravintalimath, and Channayya Hiremath. Sculptor Vijay Gujjar and others were felicitated.