ADVERTISEMENT

Seer, two others rescued from marooned ashram in Srirangapatna

Updated - August 02, 2024 07:42 pm IST

Published - August 02, 2024 07:12 pm IST - Mysuru

The Hindu Bureau

The marooned Gowthama Ashram inhabitants were rescued after the ashram in Srirangapatna taluk was flooded following heavy discharge from KRS dam. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A 25-member team on Friday rescued a seer and two others from a marooned ashram in Srirangapatna taluk.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gowthama Ashram at Doddegowdana Koppal in the taluk was flooded following the heavy discharge of water from KRS dam, and its inhabitants were stranded unable to come out of the ashram because of water entering the area. The rescued persons were Gajanana Swamy, 56, Kokila Bai, 74, and Rathnamma, 65.

The rescue operation was carried out jointly by the MEG personnel and the staff of the Department of Fire and Emergency Services. The three were safely rescued and the Revenue Department staff will be coordinating with the local authorities for providing shelter to the rescued.

The operation was supervised by the chief fire officer Mysuru P.S. Jayaram, District Fire Officer Gururaja K.P., Raghavendra B.M., Ramesh C., and others were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US