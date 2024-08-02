Seer, two others rescued from marooned ashram in Srirangapatna

A 25-member team on Friday rescued a seer and two others from a marooned ashram in Srirangapatna taluk.

Gowthama Ashram at Doddegowdana Koppal in the taluk was flooded following the heavy discharge of water from KRS dam, and its inhabitants were stranded unable to come out of the ashram because of water entering the area. The rescued persons were Gajanana Swamy, 56, Kokila Bai, 74, and Rathnamma, 65.

The rescue operation was carried out jointly by the MEG personnel and the staff of the Department of Fire and Emergency Services. The three were safely rescued and the Revenue Department staff will be coordinating with the local authorities for providing shelter to the rescued.

The operation was supervised by the chief fire officer Mysuru P.S. Jayaram, District Fire Officer Gururaja K.P., Raghavendra B.M., Ramesh C., and others were present.

