GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Seer, two others rescued from marooned ashram in Srirangapatna

Updated - August 02, 2024 07:13 pm IST

Published - August 02, 2024 07:12 pm IST - Mysuru

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-member team on Friday rescued a seer and two others from a marooned ashram in Srirangapatna taluk.

Gowthama Ashram at Doddegowdana Koppal in the taluk was flooded following the heavy discharge of water from KRS dam, and its inhabitants were stranded unable to come out of the ashram because of water entering the area. The rescued persons were Gajanana Swamy, 56, Kokila Bai, 74, and Rathnamma, 65.

The rescue operation was carried out jointly by the MEG personnel and the staff of the Department of Fire and Emergency Services. The three were safely rescued and the Revenue Department staff will be coordinating with the local authorities for providing shelter to the rescued.

The operation was supervised by the chief fire officer Mysuru P.S. Jayaram, District Fire Officer Gururaja K.P., Raghavendra B.M., Ramesh C., and others were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.