Seer to take out padayatra from Chikkodi to Srisailam

Sri Channasiddarama Panditaradhya Shivacharya Swami of Srisailam Peetha will lead a Janajagruti Padayatra from Chikkodi in Belagavi district to Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh from October 29 to January 15.

Various religious rituals and cultural programmes will be held along the way, the seer said in Belagavi on Thursday.

The padayatra will start from Sri Yadur Veerabhadreshwar Temple near Chikkodi. It will cross Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Yadgir and Raichur districts and enter Telangana, to end at Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh.

Participants will plant trees along the way and spread awareness about health, organic food and Hindu culture.

The valedictory event will have a Akhila Bharat Veerashaiva Mahasabha, Rashtriya Vedanta Sammelan, Rashtriya Vachana Sammelan and Kannada, Telugu and Marathi literature festival.

“We are inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the valedictory event,’‘ the seer said. The valedictory event will be held between January 10-15 next year.