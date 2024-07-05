GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Seer threatened, valuables worth lakhs stolen in Raichur

Published - July 05, 2024 08:40 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau

Two robbers pretending to be devotees to stay overnight at a mutt in Raichur district, allegedly threatened the seer with dire consequences and made off with cash and ornaments worth around ₹35 lakh on Friday.

The robbery took place at the Vijaya Mahanteshwar Shakha Mutt in Lingasagur in Raichur district between 12 and 12.30 a.m. on Friday according to Lingasagur Station Police.

According to the police, two persons had come to the mutt saying they were devotees and had stayed overnight. At night, they allegedly threatened the seer of the mutt Sri Siddalingaswamy and took away cash of around ₹ 20–25 lakh and golden and silver ornaments, including puja materials, worth around ₹14 lakh.

After being alerted, the Additional Superintendent of Police of Raichur Harish Babu, the Deputy Superintendent of Police of Lingasagur Dattatraya Karnad, and Police Inspector Pundalik M. Patatar rushed to the mutt and inspected the crime scene. A case under Section 309(4) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, was registered and investigation under way.

